Queen's Jubilee: Pubs in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex offer pints for 6p

To kick off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pub chain Greene King is offering pints of its fan-favourite IPA for the same price they were during the Queen’s coronation in 1952.

The 6p pint offer is for one day only – today (May 30) – and is available by using a secret code at the bar. Customers need to say the code word ‘1952’ when ordering their pint.

Greene King pubs in Horsham are The Anchor Hotel in Market Square, The Crown in the Carfax and the Sussex Barn in North Heath Lane.

The 6p pint offer is for today only (May 30)

In Crawley, Greene King pubs are The Snooty Fox in Haslett Avenue, The Old Punch Bowl in the High Street and Heathy Farm in Balcombe Road.

Greene King pubs in Haywards Heath are The Star in Broadway, the Burrell Arms in Commercial Square and the Green Man in The Green.

In Burgess Hill, Greene King pubs are The Railway in Station Road and The Top House in Keymer Road.

Greene King marketing director Andrew Gallagher said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began – 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.

“Some of our regulars may even remember watching the coronation back in 1952, although they may have been too young to enjoy a pint then.