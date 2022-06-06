Queen's Jubilee: 'They were dancing in the rain on the streets of Bognor'

“By the time the music came on, people were dancing in the rain on the streets of Bognor. They just would not go home.”

Those were the proud words of Sarah Boot-Cooke, the organisational mastermind behind Bognor’s weekend of Platinum Jubilee events after a weekend of festivities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The street party she’s describing took place yesterday (June 5) from 2pm on the seafront, west of the pier and featured everything from stalls, children’s entertainment, food, drink and live music.

Street party on the seafront in Bognor Regis

For Mrs Boote-Cook, who also organised Saturday’s carnival, the street party perfectly surmised the spirit and enthusiasm of the town’s celebrations. Murky weather and a handful of technical issues weren't enough, she explained, to dampen the elan of a town determined to enjoy itself.

"It was quite a sight to behold,” she said. “All the acts were fab and it was wonderful to see people out together. It was all about bonding communities and bringing people together, which is exactly what we did.

"The weather wasn't quite as nice as Saturday, but I don’t think that stopped the people coming and the people did come. They came, they were happy, and they all got a little badge and a flag provided by the town council.”

But there’s no rest for the wicked. Despite the fact that this year's event is only just over, Mrs Boote-Cook said she’s already ‘very excited’ for next year’s carnival which, she says, she’s half-way through planning.