Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Arundel's Proclamation and Jubilee Thanksgiving service

The town crier read the Royal Proclamation and a procession was held.
Crowds gathered to watch the event.
Tonight at Hiorne Tower, from 8.30pm to 10pm, people can join the Duke of Norfolk and the mayor of Arundel for an evening of music brought by choirs, and musicians, which will culminate in the lighting of a beacon to mark the Jubilee.
1. Arundel proclamation and procession to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. Pic S Robards SR2206022
Photo: S Robards
