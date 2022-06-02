Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Arundel's Proclamation and Jubilee Thanksgiving service

A special service of Thanksgiving led by the town's churches was held in Arundel today (Thursday, June 2) to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 3:48 pm

The town crier read the Royal Proclamation and a procession was held.

Crowds gathered to watch the event.

Tonight at Hiorne Tower, from 8.30pm to 10pm, people can join the Duke of Norfolk and the mayor of Arundel for an evening of music brought by choirs, and musicians, which will culminate in the lighting of a beacon to mark the Jubilee.

