Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration planned for The Orchards in Haywards Heath

The day will feature musical entertainment in the marquee, as well as games, art workshops and a bouncy castle.

Shopping centre manager Nicola Bird said: “We have teamed up with our friends at the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society and have ordered hundreds of plants where we will be involving local community groups.”

She said the end result will be 33 red, white and blue hanging baskets in The Orchards.

Sylvia Harris from HHHS said: “The celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June is a momentous occasion to create a wonderful tribute to mark a truly remarkable monarch.”

“The Orchards and Haywards Heath Horticultural Society are looking to involve groups in the local community,” she said, adding that all materials will be provided along with planting guides.

The Horticultural Society is also asking for help planting and caring for the hanging baskets for around four weeks in May.

“If you would like to be involved, please email [email protected] for more information,” said Sylvia.

“The day itself will be so exciting,” she added.

“The fantastic Hannah Carter (Ensemble Reza) and Sarah Rolfe (Sing Choirs for Children) are devising an exciting itinerary of entertainment, which will be on the staging area in the marquee.”

“There will be workshops running with the Girl Guides and The Art Hub, and the HHHS will have a stall with 17 hanging baskets for sale with all proceeds donated to charity,” she said.

A bouncy castle will help entertain children too, said Sylvia, and the event will see popular games like the Donkey Derby and Batak, back in town.

Diann Johnson, leader of the 3rd Haywards Heath Guides, said her Girl Guides are looking forward to the day and want to make it special and memorable for everyone.