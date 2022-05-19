It was a sunny day for the cherry tree unveiling and was attended by many people, including Chair of The League of Friends of Crawley Hospital Roz Phipps, Surrey and Sussex Hospital staff, Friends of the charity and Henry Smith MP, who laid the last of the soil for the tree planting.

There were also special guests from Concorde Ward, who spoke of the previous Jubilees they have celebrated.

The Friends raise funds with the help of many local organisations and their team of dedicated collectors.

L to R (Jo, Jean, Dot Madgwick, Iris Lewis, Martha Benham, Yvonne Wheller, Lindsey)

They run events such as Christmas and Easter Fairs, Quiz Nights, Street Collections and regular Book and "Good as New Sales" to raise funds and the profile of the Friends.

Donations can be made through the Friends’ Total Giving website: https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/charity/the-league-of-friends-of-crawley-hospital