Jubilee Picnic on the Cathedral Green celebrations. Picture: Liz Pearce 03/06/2022

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Chichester Picnic on the Cathedral Green in Pictures

Platinum Jubilee celebrations were in full swing as Chichester held its Picnic on the Cathedral Green as part of the festivities.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:13 pm

On Friday, June 3, Chichester BID and Chichester Cathedral hosted a special Jubilee picnic on the Cathedral Green between 12pm and 3pm.

Many other events and activities took place during the jubilee celebrations in the city and across the district.

1. Chichester Picnic on the Cathedral Green: In Pictures

Mary Medhurst, Chichester BID, Client Relations Manager at the Picnic on the Cathedral Green. Picture: Liz Pearce 03/06/2022

Photo: Liz Pearce

2. Chichester Picnic on the Cathedral Green: In Pictures

Jubilee Picnic celebrations on the Cathedral Green. Picture: Liz Pearce 03/06/2022

Photo: Liz Pearce

3. Chichester Picnic on the Cathedral Green: In Pictures

Jubilee Picnic celebrations on the Cathedral Green. Picture: Liz Pearce 03/06/2022

Photo: Liz Pearce

4. Chichester Picnic on the Cathedral Green: In Pictures

Platinum Jubilee Picnic on the Cathedral Green. Picture: Liz Pearce 03/06/2022

Photo: Liz Pearce

