Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Chichester Picnic on the Cathedral Green in Pictures

On Friday, June 3, Chichester BID and Chichester Cathedral hosted a special Jubilee picnic on the Cathedral Green between 12pm and 3pm.
Many other events and activities took place during the jubilee celebrations in the city and across the district.
1.
Mary Medhurst, Chichester BID, Client Relations Manager at the Picnic on the Cathedral Green. Picture: Liz Pearce 03/06/2022

2.
Jubilee Picnic celebrations on the Cathedral Green. Picture: Liz Pearce 03/06/2022

3.
Jubilee Picnic celebrations on the Cathedral Green. Picture: Liz Pearce 03/06/2022

4.
Platinum Jubilee Picnic on the Cathedral Green. Picture: Liz Pearce 03/06/2022
