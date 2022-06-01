Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Côte restaurants to offer a free desert to Elizabeths across Sussex

The French brasserie chain will be giving away a free Tarte Royale from June 2-5 to anyone who shares the same name as Her Royal Highness the Queen.

The new dessert has been specially created by Côte’s Executive Head Chef Steve Allen to celebrate the Jubilee and comes with a show-stopping gold ‘crown’.

Taking inspiration from the Queen’s favourite flavours and baked in-house, the regal-inspired treat is a sweet chocolate and salted caramel tart, topped with a light meringue crown and finished with gold-leaf filigree.

Anyone called Elizabeth simply has to present an official form of ID, such as a passport or driving licence, to be served their complimentary Tarte Royale.

Côte restaurants can be found in – Brighton, Chichester, Lewes, Haywards Heath and Horsham – and are open from 9am till 10pm.