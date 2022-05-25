Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Eastbourne firework plans announced

The Little Chelsea Jubilee Street Party, which takes place from 12pm on Thursday June 2, will end with a bang thanks to the support of the pubs in South Street.

Today (Wednesday, May 25), Your Eastbourne BID announced that due to the generosity of Bibendum, Dew Drop Inn, The Dolphin and The Eagle, a firework finale will go ahead at 9.45pm outside the town hall to coincide with the lighting of the jubilee beacon.

Stephen Holt, CEO of Your Eastbourne BID, said, “We are absolutely delighted that thanks to the pubs in Little Chelsea and the Saffrons Sports Club we are able to bring a firework finale to Eastbourne’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Jubilee celebrations in Eastbourne. Photo from Eastbourne BID.

"The fireworks will be launched shortly after the we join the national jubilee beacon celebrations at 9.45pm outside the town hall. All day, you’ll be able to take a selfie with the official commemorative beacon which will be on display in front of the stage, outside Bibendum.”

“This is just one of the highlights though of our street party in Little Chelsea which is going to be non-stop fun and games from 12pm all the way through till 9:45pm. With live entertainment, sports day, dog shows, fancy dress competitions, a Royal Bear Hunt, arts and crafts and street entertainers, there will be something for all the family.

"It’s been great how the businesses in Little Chelsea have worked together to bring this event. So come down and enjoy our street party. The day promises to be such a special occasion, and now we have the perfect way to finish it.”

Shoes Simes, owner of The Eagle and Dew Drop Inn, said, “This is going to be such an amazing day, with everyone coming together to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign in style. The street party now has the perfect way to finish, literally ending with a bang! My thanks to all the pubs in Little Chelsea for contributing!”

The lighting of the official Platinum Jubilee beacon will take place 9:30pm, coinciding with the other national beacon lightings.

Check out Your Eastbourne BID’s social media channels and website for the full programme for the day.