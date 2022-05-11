According to Adur & Worthing Councils, these roads will be closed on the following dates between June 2 and June 5.
Thursday, June 2:
Ardsheal Close, Worthing;
Heene Way, Worthing
Medway Close, Worthing.
Friday, June 3:
Pines Avenue, Worthing;
The Burrells, Shoreham;
Brookdean Road, Worthing from house number 17 to house number 44;
Silverdale Drive, Sompting, a portion of Silverdale Drive south of Kendal Road junction and north of Coniston Close;
Crossways Avenue, Goring;
Mulberry Lane, Worthing;
north Barrington Road and south Martlets Way, Goring, leaving both roads open;
Strathmore Close, Worthing, end turnaround area only;
Bishops Close, Lancing;
Woodlea Road, Worthing, southern third only;
Twitten Way, Worthing;
St Elmo Road, Worthing, full closure;
Greenland Road, Worthing, from Greenland Mews to Greenland Close and Franklin Road from Greenland Road to number five;
Bramble Lane, Worthing, from Durrington Hill entrance to the entrance of Vicariage fields;
Steyning Close, Sompting;
Shirley Drive, Worthing, Poutlers Lane end;
Gordon Road, Worthing;
Sandown Road, Southwick;
Myrtle Crescent, Lancing;
Alexandra Road, Worthing;
Bridgnorth Close, Worthing;
Third Avenue, Lancing;
Madeira Avenue, Worthing
Friday, June 3 to Saturday, June 4:
Fourth Avenue, Lancing.
Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5:
Hildon Park, Worthing, the western end of Hildon Park from junction with Hildon Close.
Saturday, June 4:
Archibald Road, Worthing;
Sullington Way, Shoreham;
Pembroke Avenue, Worthing, from south of the car park at the rear of shops in Goring Road to Gerald Road junction;
Browning Road, Lancing;
Gannon Road, Worthing;
North Farm Road, Lancing, the side closest to the shops, from outside number two, to the junction outside number 17, this means the car park is still accessible;
Freshfields Close, Lancing, the very north end of Freshfields Close, not the whole close, just after the bend, starting at number 37;
Highdown Avenue, Worthing, west of the Highfield Road junction, restricted access into Northfield Road and Chantry Road with no through road into Highdown Avenue;
Nutley Crescent, Worthing;
North Farm Road, Lancing, between Grinstead Lane and Abbots Way;
Elizabeth Road, Shoreham;
Brittany Road, Worthing;
Chiltern Close, Shoreham;
Mansell Road, Shoreham, between numbers 119 and 99;
Valencia Road, Worthing;
Livesay Crescent, Worthing;
Southwick Square, Southwick;
Mill Avenue, Shoreham, and part of Downsway;
Sandwich Road, Worthing;
Kelso Close, Worthing;
Adur Drive, Shoreham;
Sugden Road, Worthing between Eldon Road and Cottenham Road;
Eastbrook Way, Portslade;
Frobisher Close, Worthing, northern end;
Orchard Avenue, Lancing;
Copse View, Worthing, from the edge of number three to 15 Copse View;
St Marks Crescent, Sompting, partial closure;
Loddon Close, Worthing;
Maytree Avenue, Worthing, between Storrington Rise and Hazlehurst Crescent - both Storrington Rise and Hazlehurst Crescent will remain open;
Greenacres, Shoreham, between 132 and 125.
Sunday, June 5:
Walpole Avenue, Goring;
Coleridge Road, Goring, from the junction of the Strand to the northern junction of Coleridge Crescent;
Guildford Road, Worthing, between the entrances to the two closes;
Church Lane, Southwick, from the juction with Albert Road in east to the junction with Kingston Lane in the west;
The Drive, Lancing, between Ravensbourne Avenue and Downsway;
Thalassa Road, Worthing, from the bend in the road to the dead end;
Robson Road, Worthing, between Trent Road and Shaftesbury Avenue;
Downside Avenue, Worthing, from the right hand corner of at number 141, along the straight section of road to number 125;
Stanley Road, Worthing;
Greentrees Crescent, Lancing, near The Deneway;
Shermanbury Road, Worthing;
South Farm Road, Worthing, from the north side of Pavilion Road (Pavilion Road and Westcourt Road remain open) to the north side of Henty Road;
Muirfield Close, Worthing;
Ormonde Way, Shoreham;
Valley Road and Sedbury Road, Sompting;
Loxwood Avenue, Worthing, from Wiston Avenue to Adversane Road;
Old Fort Road, Shoreham Beach, between Shingle Road and Winterton Way;
Balcombe Avenue, Worthing, from the Wiston Avenue junction north to Broomfield Avenue;
Callon Close, Worthing;
Wiston Avenue, Worthing, between the junctions of Cranleigh Road and Alfriston Road (both will remain open);
Crown Road and Nursery Close, Shoreham, only accessible from Crown Road;
Hammy Way, Shoreham;
Gordon Road, Worthing, west end from the Crab Tree pub car park entrance to the east end of Rosslyn Avenue;
Canberra Road, Worthing, from number 37 to end of road number 49;
Georgia Avenue, Worthing, between St Wilfred’s Road and Evelyn Road;
Southview Gardens, Worthing, southern end between 25 and Wycliffe Court;
Leeward Road, Worthing, between numbers 15 and 31;
Ambleside Road, Sompting;
Providence Way, Shoreham, from number two to number 12;
Beckett Road, Worthing, from South Street to Lanfranc Road;
Ardingly Drive, Worthing;
St. Wilfreds Road, Worthing, between number six and Georgia Avenue;
Fairfield Close, Shoreham;
Westbourne Avenue, Worthing,;
Hammy Close, Shoreham;
Henty Road, Worthing, closure from Numbers 30 up to 76;
Rose Walk, Worthing;
Lime Tree Avenue, Findon Valley, only the small stretch at the very bottom of Coombe Rise;
the middle of Hurley Road, Worthing;
Wellesley Avenue, Worthing;
Tristram Close Sompting;
Crowborough Drive, Worthing, allowing access to parking area for shops and flats in Aldsworth Avenue;
Haynes Road, Worthing. from number two to junction of Haynes Way,;
Bruce Avenue, Worthing, top of Bruce Avenue by the social club down to Chancton View Road;
Tarring High Street, Worthing, southern end;
Loxwood Avenue, Worthing, from junction of Wiston Avenue north until approximately number 57 on west side and number 60 on the east side;
Nutley Drive, Goring;
Pratton Avenue, Lancing, outside homes 53 - 71;
Upper High Street, Worthing, top part between Newland Road and Tower Road;
May Close, Worthing;
Goring Road, Worthing, service road section of Goring Road, numbers 182-160;
Buckingham Avenue, Shoreham;
Kings Road, Lancing, between Russsells Drive and Kings Close;
Emerald Quay, Shoreham Beach, the short section from Harbour Way leading to The Mooring;
Oakapple Road, Southwick, between numbers two and 10;
The Crescent, Lancing, from Finches Close to number seven The Crescent; Gerald Road, Worthing, from Wallace Avenue to junction of Brooklyn Avenue;
Grove Road, Worthing;
The Paddock, Shoreham;
Barfield Park, Lancing, between numbers one and 12;
Peverel Road, Worthing;
Central Avenue, Worthing, from 15 Central Avenue by the red post box to number 21.
