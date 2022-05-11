According to Adur & Worthing Councils, these roads will be closed on the following dates between June 2 and June 5.

Thursday, June 2:

Sea Lane, Goring, both sides of the road; Queens Place, Shoreham, north to south only;

Ardsheal Close, Worthing;

Heene Way, Worthing

Medway Close, Worthing.

Friday, June 3:

Pines Avenue, Worthing;

The Burrells, Shoreham;

Brookdean Road, Worthing from house number 17 to house number 44;

Silverdale Drive, Sompting, a portion of Silverdale Drive south of Kendal Road junction and north of Coniston Close;

Crossways Avenue, Goring;

Mulberry Lane, Worthing;

north Barrington Road and south Martlets Way, Goring, leaving both roads open;

Strathmore Close, Worthing, end turnaround area only;

Bishops Close, Lancing;

Woodlea Road, Worthing, southern third only;

Twitten Way, Worthing;

St Elmo Road, Worthing, full closure;

Greenland Road, Worthing, from Greenland Mews to Greenland Close and Franklin Road from Greenland Road to number five;

Bramble Lane, Worthing, from Durrington Hill entrance to the entrance of Vicariage fields;

Steyning Close, Sompting;

Shirley Drive, Worthing, Poutlers Lane end;

Gordon Road, Worthing;

Sandown Road, Southwick;

Myrtle Crescent, Lancing;

Alexandra Road, Worthing;

Bridgnorth Close, Worthing;

Third Avenue, Lancing;

Madeira Avenue, Worthing

Friday, June 3 to Saturday, June 4:

Fourth Avenue, Lancing.

Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5:

Hildon Park, Worthing, the western end of Hildon Park from junction with Hildon Close.

Saturday, June 4:

Archibald Road, Worthing;

Sullington Way, Shoreham;

Pembroke Avenue, Worthing, from south of the car park at the rear of shops in Goring Road to Gerald Road junction;

Browning Road, Lancing;

Gannon Road, Worthing;

North Farm Road, Lancing, the side closest to the shops, from outside number two, to the junction outside number 17, this means the car park is still accessible;

Freshfields Close, Lancing, the very north end of Freshfields Close, not the whole close, just after the bend, starting at number 37;

Highdown Avenue, Worthing, west of the Highfield Road junction, restricted access into Northfield Road and Chantry Road with no through road into Highdown Avenue;

Nutley Crescent, Worthing;

North Farm Road, Lancing, between Grinstead Lane and Abbots Way;

Elizabeth Road, Shoreham;

Brittany Road, Worthing;

Chiltern Close, Shoreham;

Mansell Road, Shoreham, between numbers 119 and 99;

Valencia Road, Worthing;

Livesay Crescent, Worthing;

Southwick Square, Southwick;

Mill Avenue, Shoreham, and part of Downsway;

Sandwich Road, Worthing;

Kelso Close, Worthing;

Adur Drive, Shoreham;

Sugden Road, Worthing between Eldon Road and Cottenham Road;

Eastbrook Way, Portslade;

Frobisher Close, Worthing, northern end;

Orchard Avenue, Lancing;

Copse View, Worthing, from the edge of number three to 15 Copse View;

St Marks Crescent, Sompting, partial closure;

Loddon Close, Worthing;

Maytree Avenue, Worthing, between Storrington Rise and Hazlehurst Crescent - both Storrington Rise and Hazlehurst Crescent will remain open;

Greenacres, Shoreham, between 132 and 125.

Sunday, June 5:

Walpole Avenue, Goring;

Coleridge Road, Goring, from the junction of the Strand to the northern junction of Coleridge Crescent;

Guildford Road, Worthing, between the entrances to the two closes;

Church Lane, Southwick, from the juction with Albert Road in east to the junction with Kingston Lane in the west;

The Drive, Lancing, between Ravensbourne Avenue and Downsway;

Thalassa Road, Worthing, from the bend in the road to the dead end;

Robson Road, Worthing, between Trent Road and Shaftesbury Avenue;

Downside Avenue, Worthing, from the right hand corner of at number 141, along the straight section of road to number 125;

Stanley Road, Worthing;

Greentrees Crescent, Lancing, near The Deneway;

Shermanbury Road, Worthing;

South Farm Road, Worthing, from the north side of Pavilion Road (Pavilion Road and Westcourt Road remain open) to the north side of Henty Road;

Muirfield Close, Worthing;

Ormonde Way, Shoreham;

Valley Road and Sedbury Road, Sompting;

Loxwood Avenue, Worthing, from Wiston Avenue to Adversane Road;

Old Fort Road, Shoreham Beach, between Shingle Road and Winterton Way;

Balcombe Avenue, Worthing, from the Wiston Avenue junction north to Broomfield Avenue;

Callon Close, Worthing;

Wiston Avenue, Worthing, between the junctions of Cranleigh Road and Alfriston Road (both will remain open);

Crown Road and Nursery Close, Shoreham, only accessible from Crown Road;

Hammy Way, Shoreham;

Gordon Road, Worthing, west end from the Crab Tree pub car park entrance to the east end of Rosslyn Avenue;

Canberra Road, Worthing, from number 37 to end of road number 49;

Georgia Avenue, Worthing, between St Wilfred’s Road and Evelyn Road;

Southview Gardens, Worthing, southern end between 25 and Wycliffe Court;

Leeward Road, Worthing, between numbers 15 and 31;

Ambleside Road, Sompting;

Providence Way, Shoreham, from number two to number 12;

Beckett Road, Worthing, from South Street to Lanfranc Road;

Ardingly Drive, Worthing;

St. Wilfreds Road, Worthing, between number six and Georgia Avenue;

Fairfield Close, Shoreham;

Westbourne Avenue, Worthing,;

Hammy Close, Shoreham;

Henty Road, Worthing, closure from Numbers 30 up to 76;

Rose Walk, Worthing;

Lime Tree Avenue, Findon Valley, only the small stretch at the very bottom of Coombe Rise;

the middle of Hurley Road, Worthing;

Wellesley Avenue, Worthing;

Tristram Close Sompting;

Crowborough Drive, Worthing, allowing access to parking area for shops and flats in Aldsworth Avenue;

Haynes Road, Worthing. from number two to junction of Haynes Way,;

Bruce Avenue, Worthing, top of Bruce Avenue by the social club down to Chancton View Road;

Tarring High Street, Worthing, southern end;

Loxwood Avenue, Worthing, from junction of Wiston Avenue north until approximately number 57 on west side and number 60 on the east side;

Nutley Drive, Goring;

Pratton Avenue, Lancing, outside homes 53 - 71;

Upper High Street, Worthing, top part between Newland Road and Tower Road;

May Close, Worthing;

Goring Road, Worthing, service road section of Goring Road, numbers 182-160;

Buckingham Avenue, Shoreham;

Kings Road, Lancing, between Russsells Drive and Kings Close;

Emerald Quay, Shoreham Beach, the short section from Harbour Way leading to The Mooring;

Oakapple Road, Southwick, between numbers two and 10;

The Crescent, Lancing, from Finches Close to number seven The Crescent; Gerald Road, Worthing, from Wallace Avenue to junction of Brooklyn Avenue;

Grove Road, Worthing;

The Paddock, Shoreham;

Barfield Park, Lancing, between numbers one and 12;

Peverel Road, Worthing;

Central Avenue, Worthing, from 15 Central Avenue by the red post box to number 21.