Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Full list of Hastings and St Leonards road closures for street parties

Ahead of the celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we have put together a list of the scheduled road closures for street parties across the four-day celebration.

According to Hastings Borough Council, these roads will be closed on the following dates between June 3 and June 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday, June 3

SUS-220220-091314001

Vicarage Road, from noon to 6pm.

Russell Street/The Clown, 9am to 11pm

Saturday, June 4

Kings Road Market, 10am to 4pm

Sunday, June 5

Birch Way, 2pm to 6pm

Alfred Street, 8am to 10pm

Fearon Road, noon to 4pm

Parkstone Road, 10.30am to 8pm

Oakfield Road, all day

Gensing Road, 10.30am to 7.30pm

Valley Side Road, 11am to 5pm

St Pauls Road, 10am to 5pm

More news: Who legend Roger Daltrey reveals why he loves Sussex