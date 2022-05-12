Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Full list of Hastings and St Leonards road closures for street parties

Ahead of the celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we have put together a list of the scheduled road closures for street parties across the four-day celebration.
According to Hastings Borough Council, these roads will be closed on the following dates between June 3 and June 5.
Friday, June 3
Vicarage Road, from noon to 6pm.
Russell Street/The Clown, 9am to 11pm
Saturday, June 4
Kings Road Market, 10am to 4pm
Sunday, June 5
Birch Way, 2pm to 6pm
Alfred Street, 8am to 10pm
Fearon Road, noon to 4pm
Parkstone Road, 10.30am to 8pm
Oakfield Road, all day
Gensing Road, 10.30am to 7.30pm
Valley Side Road, 11am to 5pm
St Pauls Road, 10am to 5pm