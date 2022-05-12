Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: full list of Mid Sussex road closures for street parties

Ahead of the extended Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, we have put together a list of the scheduled road closures for street parties during the four-day celebration.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 2:58 pm

According to Mid Sussex District Council these roads will be closed on the following dates between June 2 and June 5.

Thursday, June 2:

William Allen Lane, Lindfield.

Friday, June 3:

Savill Road, Lindfield

The Quadrant, Keymer, Hassocks

Old Road, East Grinstead

Manor Road, East Grinstead

Milton Crescent, East Grinstead

Condor Way, Burgess Hill

Barn Cottage Lane, Bentswood

Fairfield Road, Burgess Hill

Church Road, Copthorne

Charlwoods Road, East Grinstead

Cuckfield High Street

Hoblands, Haywards Heath

Saturday, June 4

Station Road, Horsted Keynes

Marlow Drive, Haywards Heath

Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath

Doubledays, Burgess Hill

Pasture Hill Road, Haywards Heath

The Street, Warninglid

Heather Close, Copthorne

Chichester Way, Burgess Hill

Garden Close, East Grinstead

Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint

Sunday, June 5

Spinney Close, Hurstpierpoint

Luxford Road, Lindfield

Street Lane, Ardingly

Woodsland Road, Hassocks

Adastra Avenue, Hassocks

Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill

Reeds Lane, Sayers Common

Ravenswood Road, Burgess Hill

Farnham Avenue, Hassocks

Haywards Road, Haywards Heath

College Road, Haywards Heath

Newlands Park, Copthorne

Eastern Road, Lindfield

Semley Road, Hassocks

Turners Mill Road, Haywards Heath

Delney Avenue, Haywards Heath

Blanford Avenue, Foxhill Haywards Heath

Gower Road, Haywards Heath

Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill

Furze Lane, East Grinstead (private road)

Compton Road, Lindfield

Ockley Way, Keymer

Triangle Road, Haywards Heath

St.Johns Avenue, Burgess Hill

Friars Oak Road, Hassocks

Hassocks Gate, Hassocks

Dickens Close, East Grinstead​​​​​​

