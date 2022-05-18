Queen's Platinum Jubilee: List of Horsham road closures

Residents across the area are planning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by holding street parties and a number of roads will be closed during the four-day clebrations.

According to Horsham District Council, the following roads will be closed on dates between June 3 and June 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June 3:

Street parties are being held across the Horsham district to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Church Street, Rudgwick; Milnwood Road, Horsham; Bailey Close, Horsham; Standen Place, Horsham; Newlands Road, Horsham; Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Bailey Close, Horsham.

June 4:

High Street, Partridge Green; Burford Road, Horsham; Heather Lane, Sunset Lane, Spinney Lane and Westward Lane, West Chiltington; The Hornets, Horsham; Forest Road, Horsham; Rowan Road, Rowan Close, Storrington; Granary Way, Horsham; Fern Way, Horsham; Heath Way, Horsham; Penlands Rise, Steyning; Hernbrook Drive, Horsham.

June 5: