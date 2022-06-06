The evening began with a complimentary glass of Nyetimber kindly donated by the estate, while the dog show kicked activities into action – officiated by Judge Roger Ter Haar.

Street food was on offer including pizza, fish and chips, strawberries and cream and beacon tart baked by village volunteers, alongside Pimms and cocktails which were served from a vintage Land Rover.

Traditional family games and sports were played – such as blindfolded wheelbarrow racing, egg-catching, three-legged races and Hobby Horse racing. An inter-village Tug of War also took place between residents Tillington, Upperton and River.

Residents enjoyed the music of The Petworth Town Band who played all evening, featuring the classic God Save the Queen – i addition to bagpipes from Hunter Davies.

The beacon – which was presented to the village in memory of Sally Greenwell – was lit and the evening was finished off with a spectacular firework display to Land of Hope and Glory.

See also: Arundel celebrates the Platinum Jubilee

Undefined: readMore

1. Tillington Jubilee celebrations Tillington Jubilee celebrations. Photo: Jo Clevely Photo Sales

2. Tillington Jubilee celebrations Tillington Jubilee celebrations Photo: Jo Clevely Photo Sales

3. Tillington Jubilee celebrations Tillington Jubilee celebrations. Photo: Jo Clevely Photo Sales

4. Tillington Jubilee celebrations Tillington Jubilee celebrations Photo: Jo Clevely Photo Sales