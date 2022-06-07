Queen's Platinum Jubilee: View more pictures of how Horsham celebrated

The historic events started in Horsham’s Carfax on Thursday when hundreds of local residents and visitors to the town joined people across the country and the Commonwealth to hear the official Queen's Platinum Jubilee Proclamation, read at the bandstand by Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom.

In the evening, more than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee Beacons were lit across the nation and hundreds of local people watched as the council chairman lit Horsham’s ceremonial Beacon at The Capitol.

The event was supported by a Piper playing ‘Diu Regnare’ and the Big Notes Choir singing ‘Song for the Commonwealth’, both musical pieces commissioned nationally for the Jubilee celebrations. Bugler Councillor Martin Boffey played ‘Majesty’.

Throughout the weekend Horsham Museum and Art Gallery invited children to make coronation-themed crafts that they could then wear throughout the celebrations.

A giant Jubilee Street Party was held on Friday in Horsham’s Carfax where everyone enjoyed family entertainments, a community awards ceremony, live music, children's face painting, arts and crafts activities, street food and local beers.

The day was rounded off with an evening filled with musical entertainment.

In addition to the events in Horsham, the council also made funds available to parish and neighbourhood councils across the district to support their individual local events.

Hundreds of street parties, fetes, jamborees, tea dances, picnics, talent contests, concerts and even a soapbox Derby and more took place.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure Roger Noel said: “It was a real joy to see so many people coming out and having fun over the course of this special weekend.

“This landmark will most certainly not be repeated in our lifetimes, but we will be so happy to look back with pride and say that we were involved.”

