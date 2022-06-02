Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Worthing Flower and Quilt show held to mark Her Majesty's 70 years as monarch

The event took place in St Mary’s Church, Ilex Way, and was held to celebrate the skills of local flower arrangers and quilt makers.

There was also live music and refreshments available.

The event runs every day from 10am to 4pm until Sunday (June 5) when doors open from noon to 4pm.

Flower arrangements by Worthing Flower Club and quilted banners by Chris Diebel feature in the show.

1. To celebrate the Queen's Jubilee a Flower and Quilt show in St Mary's Church with flower arrangements by Worthing Flower Club and quilted banners by Chris Diebel. Pic S Robards SR2206021 To celebrate the Queen's Jubilee a Flower and Quilt show in St Mary's Church with flower arrangements by Worthing Flower Club and quilted banners by Chris Diebel. Pic S Robards SR2206021 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

2. To celebrate the Queen's Jubilee a Flower and Quilt show in St Mary's Church with flower arrangements by Worthing Flower Club and quilted banners by Chris Diebel. Pic S Robards SR2206021 To celebrate the Queen's Jubilee a Flower and Quilt show in St Mary's Church with flower arrangements by Worthing Flower Club and quilted banners by Chris Diebel. Pic S Robards SR2206021 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

3. To celebrate the Queen's Jubilee a Flower and Quilt show in St Mary's Church with flower arrangements by Worthing Flower Club and quilted banners by Chris Diebel. Pic S Robards SR2206021 To celebrate the Queen's Jubilee a Flower and Quilt show in St Mary's Church with flower arrangements by Worthing Flower Club and quilted banners by Chris Diebel. Pic S Robards SR2206021 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

4. To celebrate the Queen's Jubilee a Flower and Quilt show in St Mary's Church with flower arrangements by Worthing Flower Club and quilted banners by Chris Diebel. Pic S Robards SR2206021 To celebrate the Queen's Jubilee a Flower and Quilt show in St Mary's Church with flower arrangements by Worthing Flower Club and quilted banners by Chris Diebel. Pic S Robards SR2206021 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales