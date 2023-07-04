Quest4hope founder Robert Groves shortlisted for National Diversity Awards 2023

Quest4hope founder Robert Groves

Robert Groves’s founder of Quest4hope from Crawley West Sussex has been shortlisted for the¬ Lifetime Achiever Award! At the National Diversity Awards 2023.

Hailed as the Golden Globes of the diversity world, The National Diversity Awards will be hosted by world renowned Broadcaster, Author, presenter and journalist Clare Balding CBE

Short list

An astonishing 90,000 people nominated this year alone and the results are finally in for the National Diversity Awards (NDA), with 120 nominees being recognised for their various achievements nationwide.

Community organisations and role models from across the UK will head to the breathtaking Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on 15th September to witness the countries 2023 winners being crowned the best of British diversity.Amongst those being honoured are charities, campaigners and activists, all of whom work tirelessly to combat injustice and discrimination in very different ways.

He said: “To be shortlisted for an award out of 90,000 nominations is something I never imagined but I am so grateful for! Thank you to every single person that took the time to vote for me! It has been a huge boost after a couple of difficult years with the pandemic. It will truly be an unforgettable night at the National Diversity Awards 2023 with so many incredible people at the beautiful Liverpool Cathedral!"

“Everyone at Quest4hope works so hard for very little acclaim so this event is a fantastic showcase to raise awareness of disability sport, the seriousness of animal abuse, climate change and pollution in our oceans around the world.”

Paralysed in 2006 at the age of 50 facing life in a wheelchair, Rob chose to fight preconceived ideas of just what was possible for someone who could feel nothing below their waist. There begins His amazing story and the beginning of an extraordinary new life.Rob is an amazing person in bringing awareness to the disabled community in sport and showing that being disabled does not mean you should not give up. Over the last 15 years he has raised over £250,000 for charities close to his heart he is the only disabled person to have hand-cycled 2500 miles around the UK coast line in 27 days using only his arms. This is just one of his amazing achievements;

Since then, Rob has worked tirelessly to raise funds for many charities. In May 2014 he became a disabled endurance hand-cyclist. In 2015 He entered the original and best 24-hour non-stop endurance hand-cycle race, RIDE24. He cycled 10-15 miles per hour for 23 hours straight. He competed 245 miles, 91 Laps; he also qualified for Race across America. He raised the much needed funds of £3,500 for Action Medical Research for young children. Also In 2015 he Hand cycled from Scotland to London over 600 miles in five days for Children in need and Aspire raising over £12,000. In 2017 He took on his biggest challenge of his life, he hand cycled the coastline of the England 2,500 miles in 27 days, raising £1,000s of funds for his five of his favourite charities.

Rob’s primary reason for pushing himself to do these events is to raise awareness of disability sport, the seriousness of climate change and pollution. To save our planet and animals furthermore, Robert seeks to inspire the next generation of diversity champions to be brave, stand up and make a difference to their communities.

Rob is also an amazing motivational speaker, sharing his journey, warts and all, as the saying goes, to inspire other people facing challenges to never to give up and to encourage people to make changes in their lives.

Direct Line Group, Auto Trader and The British Army have recently been announced as sponsors of the pioneering awards that have paid tribute to thousands of grass root groups and diversity champions since its inception. ITV News is also listed amongst a host of companies showcasing their support to recognising diverse talent, providing a platform to our unsung heroes.

Louise Bailey, I&D Accelerator at OVO Energy said: “We are proud to support the National Diversity Awards and recognise positive role models and organisations who are leading the way when it comes to inclusion. This allows us to celebrate all the wonderful people dedicated to building belonging and recognise their work so that we can thank them and learn from them.”

Designed to highlight the country's most inspirational and selfless people, the NDA's continue to gain endorsements from high profile figures such as Sir Lenny Henry CBE and Graham Norton. Activist Katie Piper, Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano and Paralympic Gold Medallist Danny Creates were on this year’s judging panel, dedicating their time to help choose the highly anticipated shortlist.