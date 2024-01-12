RAF blind veteran welcomed back by old friends at Rustington Centre of Wellbeing

A RAF blind veteran from Oxfordshire is thrilled to be staying at Blind Veterans UK’s new Centre of Wellbeing in Rustington.

Terry Rogers, 88-years-old and from Benson, has been supported by Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women, since he lost his sight. Terry has also been supported by the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Blind Veterans UK’s new Centre of Wellbeing in Rustington was previously owned by the RAF Benevolent Fund; as an ex-RAF aircraftman, Terry had enjoyed nine previous stays at the property and he and his partner Joyce were devastated when it closed its doors.

Princess Marina House was sold by the RAF Benevolent Fund to Blind Veterans UK in 2021. The Centre of Wellbeing is at the final stages of a lengthy refurbishment, but doors were opened to its first visitors for Christmas last year.

Terry Rogers and partner Joyce receive warm welcome from familiar staff at new Rustington Centre

Terry and Joyce were one of the first to make a holiday booking and are delighted to be back, as Terry explained: “We have had such wonderful times here before, and we thought it couldn’t be better. It has exceeded our expectations though. This is a gorgeous building and the staff so far, well, do they have a special school? They are so good!

“In our old age, it can feel very confining. To have something like this to look forward to makes a huge difference to us. The facilities are excellent, the food is excellent, and our room is wonderful – what more could we want?”

Joyce added: “To be welcomed the way we were welcomed was just unbelievable, and then to have the same room, we couldn’t believe it. And it has been so nice to see some familiar faces here too – it was the icing on the cake.”

Blind Veterans UK’s Rustington Hospitality Lead, and former Deputy General Manager at Princes Marina House for the RAF Benevolent Fund, Catherine Argent said: “I am delighted to see Terry and Joyce back here in Rustington – and we look forward to giving them a great stay. I am sure they will love the changes and upgrades we have made, including our special design details for the visually impaired.”

Terry joined the RAF in 1953 when he was 18 and served for five years as a ground wireless engineer based mostly in Egypt and the Middle East servicing the radios that were damaged in the desert.

Seven years ago, Terry underwent an operation on his left eye which left him with a damaged retina. Two years later, Terry discovered he had age related macular degeneration and began to have injections to maintain his eyesight. 18 months ago Terry was told the injections were going to be stopped as no more could be done.

Terry said: “Finding out about Blind Veterans UK has been life-changing for us. Everyone at the charity bends over backwards to help.”

Blind Veterans UK moved from their previous south coast centre at Ovingdean, Brighton earlier this year with a small number of permanent residents. Although the centre is beginning to welcome visiting guests for holidays and rehabilitation, this will be phased over the coming weeks and months as there is still some ongoing building and landscaping work to compete.

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country, but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.