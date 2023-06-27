RAF veteran honoured at Horsham Armed Forces Week ceremony

A Horsham RAF veteran was honoured at the closing ceremony of Armed Forces Week in Horsham on Sunday.

Military vehicles were on display in Horsham's Carfax on Sunday at the end of Armed Forces Week

Flight Lieutenant Raymond Charles Fenning – known as Ray – was awarded the Cold War Campaign Medal by Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp.

Ray served with the RAF for 22 years and later had a second career as a Captain with Dan Air.

Also at the ceremony were other senior members of Horsham District Council and members of the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion.

The medal presentation was followed by the closing ceremony for the week of Armed Forces celebrations, marked by the lowering of the Armed Forces Day flag at the War Memorial in Horsham’s Carfax.

Councillor Skipp also read a dedication thanking Armed Forces personnel, veterans and families for their service and support.

Armed Forces Sunday was hosted by the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion and was a day-long event featuring military displays, vehicles and demonstrations, a marching band and drill displays by the Army Cadets in Horsham’s Carfax, plus various military, charity and veteran themed promotional stalls and musical performances.

Horsham District Council committed to the Armed Forces Community Covenant in 2014 – a voluntary statement of support between the council and the local Armed Forces Community, including all those who are serving or have served in the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy.

Members of the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion with their stand at the Armed Forces Week celebrations in Horsham

Events were carried out across the country throughout the week.

RAF veteran Ray Fenning with Horsham council chairman David Skipp and other dignatories at Armed Forces Week celebrations

There were drill displays by Horsham Army Cadets

RAF veteran Ray Fenning and his grandson watch the displays at Armed Forces Week celebrations in the Carfax

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp chats to a member of the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment

The closing ceremony for the week of Armed Forces celebrations was marked by the lowering of the Armed Forces Day flag at the War Memorial in Horsham’s Carfax.