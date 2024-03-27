Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tweet from Southern Rail posted earlier today warned customers to expect high winds and heavy rain across the whole network tomorrow, from midday onwards. The tweet said wind will be as fast as 55mph at some points along the coast, urging customers to plan ahead where possible.

The news comes shortly after a yellow weather warning was issued for Sussex earlier today, with the MET office warning that strong winds and large coastal waves could lead to hazardous conditions. The warning is effective from 7am to 6pm and, in Sussex, it covers Chichester; Arundel; Worthing; Brighton; Seaford and Eastbourne, although it stretches as far west as the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office spokesperson said: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

Sussex travel news

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

The warning itself reads: “

The warning read: “A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of southwest and then southern England on Thursday.