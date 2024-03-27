Railway disruption expected as Yellow weather warning hits Sussex
A tweet from Southern Rail posted earlier today warned customers to expect high winds and heavy rain across the whole network tomorrow, from midday onwards. The tweet said wind will be as fast as 55mph at some points along the coast, urging customers to plan ahead where possible.
The news comes shortly after a yellow weather warning was issued for Sussex earlier today, with the MET office warning that strong winds and large coastal waves could lead to hazardous conditions. The warning is effective from 7am to 6pm and, in Sussex, it covers Chichester; Arundel; Worthing; Brighton; Seaford and Eastbourne, although it stretches as far west as the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.
"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."
The warning read: “A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of southwest and then southern England on Thursday.
"The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy, squally showers with the possibility of hail and thunder in some locations. Hail won't fall everywhere but where it does it can quickly make road surfaces slippery, while surface water and spray are likely to worsen travel conditions rather more widely.”
