Railway line between Horsham and Barnham reopened after blockage this morning

The blockage affected services from Bognor Regis and Southampton Central to London Victoria, which will now temporarily ran via Hove and Brighton, as well as the service from Portsmouth to London Victoria, which will stopped and started from Barnham.

Although the line has reopened, the schedule is continuing to adjust, and customers have been warned that their journeys may take up to 15 minutes longer than usual. Customers are therefore advised to check journey planners and station information boards as they travel

Impacted customers will are still able to use their Southern Railway ticket on any reasonable Southern Service route to their destination, the London Underground via any reasonable route, Stagecoach buses through Arundel, Littlehampton, Angmering, Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham by Sea, and the number 100 Compass bus for Pulborough, Billingshurst and Horsham, all at no extra cost.

Tickets will also be accepted on the following metrobus services:

- 2 for Crawley and Ifield

- 3 for Crawley, Three Bridges, and Gatwick Airport

- 23 for Crawley, Faygate, and Horsham

- 200 for Horsham, Littlehaven, Faygate, Ifield, and Gatwick Airport

- 84 / 272 / 281 / 291 for Crawley and Three Bridges

- 400 for Crawley, Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport

- 460 for Crawley, Gatwick Airport.