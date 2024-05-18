Railway service returns to Uckfield after signalling fault resolved
The continuing effects of the fault, which reoccurred after being fixed yesterday, meant there are were trains set to run between Crowborough and Uckfield today until 3pm. As a result, trains running between London Bridge and Uckfield will stopped at Crowborough. Buxted and Crowborough were not served at all.
Customers travelling between the two stops had to find alternative routes, which could take up to half an hour longer. Fortunately, they were free to use their ticket on any reasonable Southern or Thameslink route, any reasonable London Underground route, Southeastern services on routes between Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge, and London – with the exception of high-speed services, and Brighton & Hove Buses between Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough town centre, Uckfield and Lew. The tickets re also valid on the following Compass Bus routes: 31 / 31A / 31B between Uckfield and Haywards Heath.
The issue has since been resolved, however, and service has been restored. On X (formerly Twitter), a Southern Railway Spokesperson said the first train to run through to Uckfield will be the 15.07 service from London Bridge arriving into Uckfield at 16.22. The first train to run from Uckfield to London Bridge, meanwhile, will be the 16.33 service to London Bridge.
