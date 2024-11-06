Railway services between Barnham/ Ford and Horsham disrupted due to points failure

By Connor Gormley
Published 6th Nov 2024, 08:26 BST
Railway services between Barnham/ Ford and Horsham have been amended or cancelled today (November 06), due to a points failure on the line, Southern Railway has said.

Speaking to customers on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for the railway company told passengers to remain onboard and follow staff instruction if they are on a train which is not yet in a station.

Trains are unable to run between Ford and Horsham, and, as a result, the following amendments are likely:

Services from Portsmouth and Bognor towards London will run via Worthing

Shuttle services between Barnham and Bognor will be suspended.

More on this as the situation develops.

