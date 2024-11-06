Railway services between Barnham/ Ford and Horsham disrupted due to points failure
Railway services between Barnham/ Ford and Horsham have been amended or cancelled today (November 06), due to a points failure on the line, Southern Railway has said.
Speaking to customers on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for the railway company told passengers to remain onboard and follow staff instruction if they are on a train which is not yet in a station.
Trains are unable to run between Ford and Horsham, and, as a result, the following amendments are likely:
Services from Portsmouth and Bognor towards London will run via Worthing
Shuttle services between Barnham and Bognor will be suspended.
More on this as the situation develops.