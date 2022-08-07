Railway services to and from Brighton disrupted as Pride continues

Trains to Brighton and the Sussex coast are expected to remain busy until the end of the day today (August 07).

Since it is likely to take longer to board a train, customers have been advised to leave plenty of time for their journey. Trains may also experience minor delays as staff make sure they are safe to depart stations en route.

Journeys this evening are expected to be similarly busy, especially heading north towards London and beyond.

BRIGHTON PRIDE 2022

To keep customers safe and make journeys as efficient as possible, Southern Rail have introduced a queuing system at Brighton station and customers are urged to leave plenty of time to find the correct queue and check their journey planner for departure times.

Just like yesterday, Southern Railway, Thameslink and Gatwick Express have mutual ticket acceptance in place, so travellers can use the first available train to reach their destination.

In order to avoid overcrowding, Preston Park station is not being served today.