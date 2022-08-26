Railway staff volunteer to help improve Sussex children's charity

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group - who work in the rail division of BAM Nuttall LTD (BAM) based in Sevenoaks, Kent - spent the day , undertaking a list of projects around the site, including working on the charity’s onsite farm Patchwork Farm.

The charity provides education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex disabilities.

Chris Saysell, one of the volunteers who works as a foreman, heard about the wonderful work the charity does from wife Jo, a support worker at Chailey Heritage Foundation.

He said: "When we were asked to suggest ideas for charities to support, I had no hesitation putting forward Chailey Heritage.

"I have seen first-hand the amazing work it does to help children and young adults with complex neurodisabilities."

Vicky Chilman, Project Manager, and Ben Tritton, Foreman at BAM Nuttall, promptly arranged for a site visit with the Chailey Heritage Foundation fundraising team to establish a list of projects that they would undertake during their volunteering day at Chailey.

Vicky said the company focuses on three key areas - a great place to work, people supported to be their best, and enhancing lives. She said: "All three are very similar to the values of Chailey Heritage Foundation.

"Being able to play a part in enhancing the lives and experiences of the young people at the charity was key to why we chose to help them.

"We wanted to help young people facing daily struggles due to their complex health needs. It's something we are all very passionate about. We wanted to support a brilliant cause - what could be better than supporting

these young people?

"It was a fantastic opportunity for the team to give up their time for a great cause while also taking part in team building exercises."

The volunteers worked relentlessly despite the heat and replaced the wire on the chicken pen and goat fence, painted the pig shed, trike shed, gazebo and bench areas.

They also built storage units for compost bins in two fields, and repainted the blue access line around the site at North Chailey.

Vicky said: "We all really enjoyed it, despite the heat, and we enjoyed it so much we are already planning our next visit. We are drawing up a list of jobs for next time and we want to bring an even bigger team of volunteers."

Will Folkes, Fundraising Manager at Chailey Heritage Foundation said: "We are extremely grateful to have had such an incredible team of volunteers from BAM Nuttall.

"The work they accomplished was just outstanding. They not only helped give a much-needed lift to some really tired-looking sheds and fences but also built things from scratch!

“As a charity, we rely on volunteers to help us go even further in providing the best environment and experiences possible for the children and young adults who attend the Foundation.”

The team of volunteers from BAM Nuttall included a mix of frontline and office staff, including foremen, engineers, designers, quantity surveyors and procurement specialists.

The team from BAM Nuttall form part of a five-year framework agreement on behalf of their client, Network Rail. They look after the rail South east route and its assets across the Kent and Sussex region.

If you are an organisation looking for corporate volunteering opportunities, please contact Will Folkes at [email protected] or call 01825 724444 ext 728.