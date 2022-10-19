Rampion windfarm downscale does not go far enough, Middleton campaigner says

MOSCA member Zoe Visram said plans to reduce the size of the windfarm from 116 to 90 turbines could still ‘decimate the seascape.'

“Ultimately, even with the scale back, Rampion 2 would be gigantic and built close to shore in a relatively low wind area, so highly inefficient compared to a wind farm placed further out to sea where winds are stronger and more constant,” she said.

Her comments came after Rampion 2 development manager Chris Tomlinson confirmed the scaled back plans on Tuesday. Alongside a reduction in the number of wind turbines on the site – which would be approximately 13 kilometres from the coast, between Littlehampton and Brighton – Mr Tomlinson said the team have ‘reduced the extent of (their) offshore wind turbine array proposals by nearly half’ in response to concerns about visual effects and shipping ‘from key stakeholders’.

Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Although the windfarm itself will be built offshore, there are plans to build an inland cable and substations connected to the ‘landfall’ site at Climping Beach. The plans are set to effect communities across the south coast, with proposed cable route changes for Climping Beach to Lyminster, Lyminster to Angmering Park, Crossbush to Sullington Hill (Central Route), Lyminster to Sullington Hill (Modified Route), West and North of Washington, Wiston to Kings Lane and the substation approach (Oakendene in Cowfold, Horsham District).

A public consultation on the changes opened on Tuesday (October 18) to give residents a chance to have their say. Accessible via Rampion2.com, it’s set to run until November 29 and will largely concern key organisations and communities who live, work and visit areas directly affected by the potential changes.

Drop-in public consultation events have been scheduled at Arundel, Ashurst, Climping and Washington, to give members of the public a chance to meet the Rampion 2 team in person.

The timings are as follows:

Tuesday, November 1 (1pm-8pm), at Arundel Town Hall.

Wednesday, November 2 (1pm-8pm), at Arun Yacht Club, Littlehampton.

Friday, November 11 (1pm-8pm), at Ashurst Village Hall, Steyning.

Saturday, November 12 (1pm-8pm), at Washington Village Memorial Hall.

