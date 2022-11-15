Organisers are promising the Christmas Market at Goodwood Racecourse on November 17,18 and 19 will be the best place to shop this year as the cost of living crisis bites.

Emma Schwarz, founder of The Rare Brand Market which runs the event, said: “By shopping small, supporting local and keeping your shopping more independent you will boost the economy! But also 79 per cent of consumers value quality of products more than ever, even in harder times.”

Emma recently participated in a retail industry webinar which Mary Portas hosted to look at the future of independent retail. Emma is delighted this report confirms great opportunity for future growth.

“Mary ‘Queen of Shops’ Portas has quoted in the past in the media how shopping local can save British retail. Mary hates the ‘mindless consumerism’ of Black Friday. Mary has stated before publicly how traditionally the busiest time of year for the retail sector, the festive season is especially important for small retailers and that nearly 20 per cent of UK small business owners expect to make more than half their annual revenue in the last few months of the year – so after almost two years of lockdowns and consumer uncertainty, this festive period is particularly critical.

“Small independent businesses and local high streets are the backbone of the UK economy. After all they’ve been through during the pandemic, they deserve to be supported and celebrated more than ever.”

Emma’s 13th Rare Brand Christmas market will take place on November 17, 18 and 19 on the Goodwood estate.