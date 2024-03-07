Rare chance to view historic shipwreck at St Leonards
The remains of the historic Dutch sailing ship are only visible at exceptionally low tides and the Shipwreck Museum has organised a walking tour on Wednesday, March 13, starting at 7.30 in the morning.
The sands at Bulverhythe are the resting place of the most complete wreck anywhere in the world of a Dutch East Indiaman sailing ship.
Tim McDonald, from the Shipwreck Museum, said: “Between two thirds and three-quarters of the ship remains, making her more complete than the Mary Rose. She is, in every respect, an international nautical treasure and should rank far higher in the imposing list of Hastings and St Leonards superb heritage jewels. Yet, for many, she remains a hidden secret.
“For much of the year, she lies out of sight beneath the waters of the English Channel yet, every now and again, when there is an exceptionally low tide, she can be seen clearly outlined in the mud and sediment of the beach. At these times the Shipwreck Museum, based in Rock-a-Nore Road in the Old Town, organises guided walks to the wreck to explore, not only the great vessel herself, but to examine the surrounding shore where people can see an extraordinary perfectly preserved Bronze Age forest, with trees dating back to around 2000-2500BC as well as Cretaceous rocks, estimated to be around 135-140 million years old. Sometimes, if the weather conditions have been a bit turbulent, these rocks can split and this is when you might detect fossils.
Visitors wanting to join the walk should assemble on the far side of the footbridge at the end of Bridge Way, St Leonards (TN38 8AP). Parking is available a little further along the A259 in the Bexhill direction. Tickets (£6 adults, £2 children) are available at the Shipwreck Museum, either in person (open 10:30am – 4pm, but not Mondays and Thursdays) or by phone on 01424 437452. You can also order them at [email protected]. It is also possible to pay the walk leaders on the day itself, by cash only. They include a copy of the fully-illustrated Amsterdam guidebook written by Amsterdam expert Peter Marsden.