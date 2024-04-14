Rare chance to win a unique fire helmet at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service charity art exhibition and auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Attendees can view each piece of art up close and place a bid to win their favourite concept via the online auction which is being hosted on People Fundraising.

The Ashes to Art exhibition is taking place at Worthing Town Hall between Tuesday, April 16 and Friday, April 19. The Town Hall is open to visitors between 9am and 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event comes after artists were encouraged to submit design concepts to show how they would use a decommissioned fire helmet as a canvas. In total over 60 designs were submitted.

Decommissioned fire helmets will be seen in a whole new light next week when West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service pulls up the curtain on its Ashes to Art exhibition at Worthing Town Hall. Picture contributed

The successful local artists have since been working hard to transform the treasured fire helmets into unique works of art to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

One of the helmets includes the Assistant Chief Fire Officer's old fire helmet from his previous service, London Fire Brigade. Over the years he wore the helmet when attending notable incidents, including the Croydon tram derailment in 2016 and the 2017 London Bridge attack.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Mark Andrews, said: “I am hugely excited to be hosting this art exhibition to raise money for a brilliant charity that does exceptional work in looking after fire and rescue service staff and their families, from offering rehabilitation from physical injuries to supporting those facing psychological challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The charity has three sites, including one here in West Sussex, which brings the cause even closer to our hearts.

“We anticipate this will be the only art exhibition West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service will hold, so to say this is a rare opportunity to buy an exclusive piece of art is an understatement.”

Louise Furneaux, community fundraiser at The Fire Fighters Charity, added: “I’m incredibly excited about this exhibition and want to thank everyone involved for putting in so much hard work - I know the finished designs will speak for themselves.