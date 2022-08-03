'Rare exotic' creature found near Chichester

Claire Giles was tidying around her West Ashling home on Monday when she came across an exotic green creature scaling her walls.
The mother-of-four said: "It’s not something that I have seen before. She seemed pretty tame. I literally just walked outside to sweep my steps and she was crawling up the side of my house.”
After spying what she thought was a giant grasshopper, Clare called out to her children to witness it, before being told by her 12-year-old daughter, ‘that’s not a grass hopper, that’s a praying mantis — we need to do something about it’.
And so the family set off for Emsworth to get a professional opinion.
Clare said: "I handed her over to Emsworth Aquaria and Reptiles shop. I took her in and they said that it a very rare find in the UK and she was a small praying mantis. They said it is highly likely that it has escaped an enclosure.