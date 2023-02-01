Tonight, for the first time in more than 50,000 years, a rare green comet will pass across Sussex skies – here’s how to catch a glimpse of the cosmic display.

The celestial body is a tough one to spot according to a Sussex expert who has given his advice to those of you with a keen eye.

Dr John Mason, principal lecturer at South Downs Planetarium in Chichester, said most people are going to be disappointed with the comet being nigh on impossible to spot with the naked eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with a pair of binoculars, however, still stand a chance with the comet passing directly overhead at about midnight.

BAKER, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is visible in the sky above the Mojave National Preserve in San Bernadino County as it approaches Earth for the first time in about 50,000 years on January 31, 2023 near Baker, California. The comet was discovered on March 2, 2022, and will be at its closest point to Earth on February 1, 2023. Its orbit extends far out into our solar system and has a green aura because it is passing close enough to the sun for the outgassing of its diatomic carbon molecules to react with the solar wind. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dr Mason told Sussex World: “It’s at it’s closest to Earth today but no one’s going to see it with the naked eye because the moon is so bright.

"It would appear as a little fan shape, or a short smudge, in the sky and could be visibly with binoculars. It’s going to around for another five or six days. You will have to know exactly where it is because the moonlight is so bright. It will be above the pole star.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can locate the pole star, or north star, by looking in the north of the sky and spotting the brightest star.