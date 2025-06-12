June's full moon – nicknamed a ‘Strawberry Moon’ – was particularly special this year.

First visible on June 10, Stargazers may have noticed it sitting low in the sky, making it appear larger than usual.

This is known as a ‘major lunar standstill’ – a phenomenon that won’t happen again until 2043.

The term 'Strawberry Moon' is thought to have originated from Native American tribes. The name was coined to indicate the start of the harvest as June’s full moon coincided with strawberry-picking season in the United States.

We asked for your photographs – and you didn’t disappoint.

Take a look at stunning photos of the phenomenon below.

