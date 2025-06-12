Rare 'Strawberry Moon' photographed by Sussex residents

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:11 BST
A rare ‘Strawberry Moon’ has been photographed across Sussex this week.

June's full moon – nicknamed a ‘Strawberry Moon’ – was particularly special this year.

First visible on June 10, Stargazers may have noticed it sitting low in the sky, making it appear larger than usual.

This is known as a ‘major lunar standstill’ – a phenomenon that won’t happen again until 2043.

The term 'Strawberry Moon' is thought to have originated from Native American tribes. The name was coined to indicate the start of the harvest as June’s full moon coincided with strawberry-picking season in the United States.

We asked for your photographs – and you didn’t disappoint.

Take a look at stunning photos of the phenomenon below.

Photographed by Brian Bailey in St Leonards

1. Rare 'Strawberry Moon' photographed by Sussex residents

Photographed by Brian Bailey in St Leonards Photo: Contributed

Photo submitted by TK Photography

2. Rare 'Strawberry Moon' photographed by Sussex residents

Photo submitted by TK Photography Photo: Contributed

Photographed by Lisa Howard in Eastbourne

3. Rare 'Strawberry Moon' photographed by Sussex residents

Photographed by Lisa Howard in Eastbourne Photo: Contributed

Photographed by Sue Clarke in Eastbourne

4. Rare 'Strawberry Moon' photographed by Sussex residents

Photographed by Sue Clarke in Eastbourne Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SussexUnited States
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice