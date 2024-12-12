Rat Pack singer joins care home residents for Christmas singalong in Worthing town centre

Dean, a Lancing-based professional singer, has been entertaining at Victoria Lodge Care Home, in Shakespeare Road, Worthing, for around ten years.

He said the residents wanted to go out carol singing in the community and he was asked if he could help.

Dean said: "It has been an absolute privilege and joy to sing for these lovely ladies and gentlemen for near on a decade. Every week I go down there and it is absolutely wonderful, and long may it continue.

“They said they wanted to go and do some carol singing in the community. It's just about love, about sharing, and proving that they still have something to give."

A half-hour singalong was arranged in Montague Street, Worthing, by the Christmas tree, on the morning of Thursday, December 12.

Elena Krumgold, former activities co-ordinator, introduced the singers, who have dementia, to shoppers.

She said: "Victoria Lodge Care Home is a small care home with a big heart. We are so delighted to bring some Christmas cheer for you because our wonderful residents and staff, and families and friends, are teamed together to sing Christmas carols.

"We have never done it before in the town centre but 2024 is a year of exciting firsts for Victoria Lodge because this year, some residents went abroad for holidays for the first time. Now it's another first, singing in the town centre with amazing talented musician Dean Ager."

Dean was joined by his wife, Linda, for some of the carols and there were huge rounds of applause as the residents were passed the microphone.

Dean said: "I have got to know them as their regular entertainer and they are so sweet. The care the residents get is second to none and I'm very proud to be associated with Victoria Lodge Care Home."

He rounded off with a rendition of Freezing This Christmas, his parody of Lonely This Christmas by Mud that is currently number one in the download chart.

Dean said it was a song about the winter fuel cuts and his protest video campaign had got people talking about 'the scandal'.

