3 . Milly - eight-year-old German Shepherd

Milly is a sweet and friendly girl who loves nothing more than having a cuddle with someone! She can be vocal around other dogs and will require a home willing and able to support her with this. She will need to be the only dog in the home. Milly could live with teenagers to help support her, and cannot live with cats. Milly enjoys going for short sniffy walks in quiet areas and likes to have gentle play sessions. Milly is housetrained, excitable in the car and fine left for short periods but would likely prefer a home with company. Photo: Raystede