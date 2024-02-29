BREAKING

Raystede: Adorable dogs and puppies for adoption in Sussex - including Spaniels, Poodles and German Shepherd

These adorable dogs at a Sussex animal rescue are looking for homes.
Raystede, situated in Ringmer, near Lewes, says adopting through a rehoming centre can take ‘a little extra time and patience’, but the rewards are so worth it.

If you’ve made the wonderful decision to welcome a rescue dog into your family, take a look below at the pups looking for forever homes.

With a variety of breeds, sizes and ages, there may just be the perfect dog for you.

For more details, and to find out more about adopting, visit the charity’s website.

Peggy is a new arrival, who is taking time to settle in and await further assessment. Her previous history suggests she is a very busy, active girl. She is social with other dogs, but may prefer to be the only pooch in the home. She'd be happiest in a home with lots of company, and is used to visiting children. She previously lived with a cat so could live with a confident feline in her new home.

Peggy is a new arrival, who is taking time to settle in and await further assessment. Her previous history suggests she is a very busy, active girl. She is social with other dogs, but may prefer to be the only pooch in the home. She'd be happiest in a home with lots of company, and is used to visiting children. She previously lived with a cat so could live with a confident feline in her new home. Photo: Raystede

Raisin (left) and Poppy (right) are new arrivals, taking time to settle in and await further assessment. They are a bonded pair and must be rehomed together. Raystede said their history suggests they are excitable but affectionate dogs. They are social with other pooches but may prefer to be the only dogs in the home. They could live with older teenagers, and cannot live with cats or small furry animals.

Raisin (left) and Poppy (right) are new arrivals, taking time to settle in and await further assessment. They are a bonded pair and must be rehomed together. Raystede said their history suggests they are excitable but affectionate dogs. They are social with other pooches but may prefer to be the only dogs in the home. They could live with older teenagers, and cannot live with cats or small furry animals. Photo: Raystede

Milly is a sweet and friendly girl who loves nothing more than having a cuddle with someone! She can be vocal around other dogs and will require a home willing and able to support her with this. She will need to be the only dog in the home. Milly could live with teenagers to help support her, and cannot live with cats. Milly enjoys going for short sniffy walks in quiet areas and likes to have gentle play sessions. Milly is housetrained, excitable in the car and fine left for short periods but would likely prefer a home with company.

Milly is a sweet and friendly girl who loves nothing more than having a cuddle with someone! She can be vocal around other dogs and will require a home willing and able to support her with this. She will need to be the only dog in the home. Milly could live with teenagers to help support her, and cannot live with cats. Milly enjoys going for short sniffy walks in quiet areas and likes to have gentle play sessions. Milly is housetrained, excitable in the car and fine left for short periods but would likely prefer a home with company. Photo: Raystede

Ted and Pipi, a pair of bonded brothers, are new arrivals, taking time to settle in and await further assessment. Raystede said they are very friendly boys who love to give kisses! They are social with other dogs or happy to do their own thing, have previously lived with cats and are used to visiting older children.

Ted and Pipi, a pair of bonded brothers, are new arrivals, taking time to settle in and await further assessment. Raystede said they are very friendly boys who love to give kisses! They are social with other dogs or happy to do their own thing, have previously lived with cats and are used to visiting older children. Photo: Raystede

