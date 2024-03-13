Razzie Awards 2024 - Horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Bloody and Honey, filmed in East Sussex, named 'Worst Picture'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an independent slasher film, was named the worst film of 2023 at the Razzies.
The Golden Raspberry Awards is a parody award show honouring the ‘worst’ of cinematic features.
The categories Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey won were Worst Picture, Worst On-Screen Couple, Worst Remake, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay.
The movie, written, directed and produced by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, is a horror retelling of A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard's Winnie-the-Pooh books.
It depicts the young Christopher Robin befriending Winnie the Pooh and the other characters from A. A. Milne’s books in the Hundred Acre Wood.
When Christopher is older and enters college, he stops visiting the animals in the wood, who then develop a hatred for anything human-related, return to their feral instincts and go on the rampage.
Filming for the movie took place in the Ashdown Forest in East Sussex.
After the film was released it received negative reviews from critics.
However the director has announced a sequel to the film and other horror movies based on other children’s characters, such as Peter Pan.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and honey also featured East Sussex schoolboy, Frederick Dallaway, aged 10 at the time of the film’s release last year.
He was only nine when he was asked to play a part in the movie.
He plays ‘young’ Christopher Robin, the younger version of the lead character played by Nikolai Leon.