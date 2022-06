My wife lost a double string of pearls with a diamanté clasp while on a walk, with her family, to scatter her late Father’s ashes.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

She had originally bought them in the Sixties and, although of no great monetary value, they do have sentimental value.If any of your readers have found the pearls or know anyone who did we would really appreciate them making contact.