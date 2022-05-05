Reader’s letter: Foodbank app appeal and reminder for Eastbourne shoppers

We’re seeing a lot of news stories about Foodbanks being more in demand than ever, including last week’s article stating that Eastbourne’s Foodbank has the highest activity levels in the South East, according to the Trussell Trust.

Personally, I think supermarkets could be doing a lot more, but until they do, I’d like to remind readers about the brilliant app BankTheFood.

Not only does it remind you when you’re near a drop-off point, it also tells you exactly what your local Foodbank needs and allows you to mark off what you’ve bought so they know which items are on their way.

If, like me, you often forget about the Foodbank until you see the drop-off point AFTER you’ve checked out, this app is the perfect solution.

For less than £1 you can buy one or two simple items each time you shop and really make a difference to those less fortunate than you - literally helping people to survive another day.