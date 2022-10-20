Further to the letter from Sally Pavey of CAGNE last week I would like to draw particular attention to Gatwick night flying which disturbs vast swathes of sleeping communities across Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

Night flying consists of frequent, regular flights through out the night sometimes with planes only five minutes apart, with the consequent serious disturbance as they land and take off. This practise should not be permitted and totally outlawed.

I understand that Heathrow has reduced night flying significantly. Gatwick persists with this inconsiderate practise.

A plane at Gatwick (Pic by S Robards)

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have come to the conclusion that the operators of Gatwick really just don’t care in any way what-so-ever about the effect of their activities on surrounding populations (and the planet). Their one and only priority is the making of money.

• Share your own views – email your letters to [email protected]. Please keep letters to a maximum of 300 words. Letters cannot be published without a name and postal address. Also include a daytime phone number if possible. We reserve the right to edit any letter.