Reader's letter: Hospitality seats annoyance for fans at Eastbourne's tennis tournament

From: Veronica Clark, Vicarage Drive, Eastbourne

By Letter by a reader
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:25 pm
Barry Davis sent us this shot of Magda Linette of Poland and Alison Riske of the US at the Eastbourne International women's tennis on Tuesday June 21. It was taken with a Canon 100d
Barry Davis sent us this shot of Magda Linette of Poland and Alison Riske of the US at the Eastbourne International women's tennis on Tuesday June 21. It was taken with a Canon 100d

Wimbledon isn't the only tennis tournament to experience the sight of empty hospitality seats.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

At the recent Rothesay tournament in Eastbourne, during some of the key matches, the highly desirable rows of hospitality seats in the South Stand were often almost empty.

It seemed that some of those fortunate enough to be allocated these seats were more interested in the free food and drink that was on offer than the tennis.

It wasn't unusual for many of the occupants of these seats to return en masse part way through a match, and then, much to the annoyance of those sitting nearby, pass the time giggling and chatting. Is it not time to reassess the allocation of these prime seats to ensure that they are sold to people actually interested in the sport?

READERSouth Stand