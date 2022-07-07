Reader's letter: Hospitality seats annoyance for fans at Eastbourne's tennis tournament

Wimbledon isn't the only tennis tournament to experience the sight of empty hospitality seats.
At the recent Rothesay tournament in Eastbourne, during some of the key matches, the highly desirable rows of hospitality seats in the South Stand were often almost empty.
It seemed that some of those fortunate enough to be allocated these seats were more interested in the free food and drink that was on offer than the tennis.
It wasn't unusual for many of the occupants of these seats to return en masse part way through a match, and then, much to the annoyance of those sitting nearby, pass the time giggling and chatting. Is it not time to reassess the allocation of these prime seats to ensure that they are sold to people actually interested in the sport?