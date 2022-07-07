Reader's letter: Hospitality seats annoyance for fans at Eastbourne's tennis tournament

Barry Davis sent us this shot of Magda Linette of Poland and Alison Riske of the US at the Eastbourne International women's tennis on Tuesday June 21. It was taken with a Canon 100d

Wimbledon isn't the only tennis tournament to experience the sight of empty hospitality seats.

At the recent Rothesay tournament in Eastbourne, during some of the key matches, the highly desirable rows of hospitality seats in the South Stand were often almost empty.

It seemed that some of those fortunate enough to be allocated these seats were more interested in the free food and drink that was on offer than the tennis.