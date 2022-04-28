Reader’s letter: Second coffee shop at Eastbourne railway station would threaten Bella’s

Richard Carter, director of Foundry Coffee, wants to open an outlet in The Terminus, Eastbourne, where Bella’s Café is also established.

Why should we be concerned about that? Should we not be happy to have another business attracted to Eastbourne?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My answer to that has two sides to it.

Isabella Friedman owner of Bella's Cafe at Eastbourne Train Station (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-171201-001437008

Businesses are clearly welcome in Eastbourne but in the case of Bella’s, is it realistic to open up a café physically next door to an existing one in a building that relies heavily on transport footfall to survive?

Remember that Bella’s has toiled for at least five years to build up the business, suffering from numerous rail strikes and the Covid-19 lockdown.

It has been a hugely difficult period and still Bella’s serves a loyal clientele. After an attempt by Costa to move into The Terminus, again Bella’s finds itself battling to keep a foothold there.

The Foundry expects to serve coffee and food so it will be difficult for them to argue that this will not affect Bella’s.

So my questions to Richard Carter are these.

Given your intention to work with local businesses, have you actually spoken to the owners of Bella’s to find ways you might be complementary to them without threatening their business?

Have you considered that by opening a second café in the Terminus that there is the potential to put Bella’s out of business with a loss of jobs for the Bella’s team?

Clearly the agent for the station’s owner is indifferent to the fate of Bella’s.

After all its money for rent they want so why should they care?

It’s a pity that the agent could not be a bit more creative and attract other types of business to the Terminus that would add different services.

Richard Carter wants to open Foundry Coffee in The Terminus but I doubt that he has thought through the consequences of a move there.

One of our beloved family-owned business local business is likely to suffer as a result.