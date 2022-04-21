Reader’s letter: Thanks for your help with Eastbourne Easter egg hunt

We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who was involved in our fundraising Easter egg hunt in the Beacon Centre on Good Friday.

We were raising money for charity Matthew 25 who are a local charity who support the homeless and the vulnerable in Eastbourne.

We were also raising funds for Ukrainian families coming to Eastbourne.

Pictured here are the Ratton School Irish dancers, who were involved with a fundraising Easter egg hunt at the Beacon Shopping Centre on Good Friday. See the letter headed Thanks For The Egg Hunt Help[, from fundraisier Don McPhee, for more information. SUS-220419-142614001

We would like to say a special thank you to Nick, Eliza and everyone at Ninja Warrior who were extremely supportive on the day.

Thank you to Colin Taylor and the staff at Shades and all the other businesses in the Beacon who supported us.

Also thank you to deputy mayor Helen Burton who came along to do the raffle draw, and to the lovely Ratton School Irish dancers who gave a great performance.