Reader's letter: Thanks to those who helped after fall in Haywards Heath

From: Alan Goodger, Church Road, Haywards Heath

On Wednesday, October 19, at about 9am, I had the misfortune to fall over outside the east entrance to the Orchards Shopping Centre.

This caused a cut head and several small cuts and bruises. As I am 84 I was quite shaken up.

I want to say, through your letters page, ‘Thank you very much’ to the number of people who came to my aid.

The east entrance to the Orchards Shopping Centre (Photo: Google Maps)

They got me a chair and covered me up as I was very cold.

Fortunately I had a list of people who could be contacted at such a time and one lady rang my wife who came down and we went to the hospital.

The staff were very thorough, I had several x-rays to make sure nothing was broken and several blood tests.

I hope the people who helped to look after me will see this as I am truly grateful and have no other way to contact them to give them my thanks.

It is good to know that there are so many people willing to help when others are in trouble.

