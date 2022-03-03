Reader’s letter: Will Eastbourne residents get tax reduction for bin collection delays?

Open letter to Eastbourne Borough Council:

Unfortunately we live in Hampden Park which seems to endure all the excuses for our black bin and green bin collection services at the beginning of the year to not being collected, due to strikes.

Our bins were not being emptied for a month and now, last Friday, due to weather conditions we did not get our black bins emptied again. That’s now six weeks of non-compliance of the services of the council which Hampden Park residents pay for in the so called council tax .

SUS-220103-163130001

So can you assure us Eastbourne Borough Council, the next time you ask for payment of the council tax, Hampden Park residents will get a reduction due to said non-compliance of services of which we were not serviced ie rubbish collection on said dates reported by the Herald and yourselves .

And now you have the cheek to close down the recycling centres that we all went to to relieve our premises of such waste , stating asbestos concerns.

I went to such places and witnessed no such thing.