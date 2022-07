Worthing Herald reader pictures July 21 2022

Again, the toilets on the seafront have not kept to the opening hours. The photo (pictured) was taken at 8.45pm.

Imagine coming back from work on the bus needing the facilities to find them shut again? Is there any chance Worthing Borough Council can stick to what the advertised opening hours are?