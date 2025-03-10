Recently refurbished West Sussex pub is the best place to stay in the southeast, according to The Times

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A recently refurbished West Sussex pub is the best place to stay in the Southeast, according to a new Sunday Times Guide.

This Swan Inn, in Fittleworth took the top spot in the southeast region of this year’s Sunday Times Best Places to Stay guide, which maps out a definitive list of the 100 best places to stay in the UK.

Judges praised the pubs recent revamp, calling it “a characterful country inn with retro touches” and praising the interiors, service and menu, all of which, they said offer guests a “glorious hit of nostalgia.”

It’s another accolade for a Fittleworth pub which traces its history all the way back to the 14th century, when it was known as an important coaching inn and local landmark. By the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries, the inn welcomed artists like JMW Turner and John Constable, drawn in by its proximity to the gorgeous south downs. Reportedly, many of the artists paid for their stays in art, much of which still lines the panelling of the dining room.

It also puts The Swan Inn in very good company, with other establishments spotlighted by The Times including the Beaverbrook in Surrey and The Rose in Kent. The full guide itself is split into ten regions London, Southeast, Southwest, Central, East, North & Northeast, Northwest, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, with writers trawling every corner of the UK for hotels to match every taste, budget and location.

There are also winners in thirteen different categories; Affordable, Beach, Blow-the-Budget, Boutique, City, Countryside, Disruptor, Family-Friendly, Foodie, One-to-Watch, Pub Stay, Romantic, and Sports.

Claire Irvin, Head of Travel of The Times and The Sunday Times, said this year’s judging process was as ‘rigorous as ever’ adding: “our criteria combines with the ever-increasing importance our readers place on value for money in travel to find a shortlist worthy of their visit.

“This value is subjective – our readers covet multiple breaks across the year and are lucky to have the time and money to spend on them – however, each trip needs to be individually unique and memorable. And with international destinations easier than ever before to reach, UK hotels have their work cut out to compete on all levels. Luckily for us, they are rising to the challenge as never before.

“The price points of each hotel chosen may differ but they all share the same commitment to consistency and excellence our readers – and their hard-earned cash – deserve.”

Susan d’Arcy, Hotel Expert at The Times and The Sunday Times, said: “"One of the things that has impressed us most when travelling around the country this year is the welcome. Hotel teams appreciate that there's a lot of choice out there and they're really going the extra mile to deliver friendly and knowledgeable service. It makes all the difference to a stay."