Record number of children at Fernhurst egg hunt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children, parents and grandparents descended on the Hub at 2pm, to collect their maps. They made their way around the village locating the chicks hidden under trees, in front of houses and in the vicarage garden. On completion of the trail the children returned to the Hub where a number of chicks and ducklings were gathered around the Hub’s mascot, UkrainiHEN in the window. They were all rewarded with a boxed chocolate egg.

Volunteer Pauline Colcutt, who has been running the wonderful village event for 20 years, said: “We never know how many people are going to turn up, and we follow the forecast all week with fingers crossed for a sunny day on Good Friday. But this year we had an exceptional number of children, which was wonderful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hub manager Liz Rawlings said: “As more and more people arrived, we frantically printed extra maps, and I had to dash into Haslemere to buy additional eggs. There was a slight panic as I went from shop to shop as all the supermarkets seemed to have run out of Easter eggs. I’m pleased to say no one went home disappointed as every child was rewarded with an egg.”

Arthur Gibbon, nine, Frances Gibbon, six

Amy Bailey, mother of Lily and Joe, said: “This is one of the highlights of the Easter holidays, and the children talk about it all week – we wouldn’t miss it for the world.”