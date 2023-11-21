Two records in the Sussex Christmas Tree Throwing Championships were broken in this year’s competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its third year, the competition, which was held last Sunday (November 19), saw both its male and female records being beaten.

About 30 competitors entered and threw six-foot fir trees in the yard outside the Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm festive shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Gardiner of Hailsham threw his tree a distance of 10.56 metres, 1.5 metres longer than the previous record, while the women’s champion, Becky Palmer of St Leonards, threw her tree 6.91 metres, 41 centimetres further than the 2022 winner.

Two records in the Sussex Christmas Tree Throwing Championships were broken in this year’s competition. Photo: UGC

Each winner received a cash prize of £100.

James and Becky now the join the rollcall of champions, which currently includes 2021 winner David Elias from St. Leonards and 2022 winners Tadas Zakevicius from Seaford and Vicky Reeves from Battle.

Clive Collins, owner of Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, said: “It is wonderful to see this competition going from strength to strength. We started it in 2021 as a way to bring some excitement back to the festive season after the uncertainties of 2020 and the pandemic.

"I’m pleased to say it has surpassed all our expectations and now attracts athletes from all over the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the throws by Vicky and Tadas in 2022 would be hard to beat, but James and Becky have shown us there is always scope for a new record.”

The competition’s reputation has now spread beyond the borders of Kent and Sussex.

On Friday, November 17, ITV This Morning visited the farm for a live segment presented by former Big Brother winner Kate Lawler. Yesterday (Monday, November 20), a report on the event was also shown on ITV News Meridian.

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm has been operating in East Sussex for more than 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the farm said visitors will find everything they need in the festive shop, which sells decorations from lights and stands to wreathes and small gifts, as well as a wide range of tree types.

The farm is open every day until Christmas – 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday and 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Friday.