Red Arrows set to fly over Sussex for Eastbourne Air Show - all you need to know

By Connor Gormley
Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 10:35 BST
Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.placeholder image
The Red Arrows are set to take to the skies over Sussex later this week for the Eastbourne Airshow (August 14 – 17) – here’s everything you need to know about where they’ll be and when.

The RAF’s iconic stunt team, based in Bournemouth, will fly past different parts of Sussex at different points in the day across the three day airshow, meaning residents will have plenty of opportunities to catch them mid-flight.

Thursday, August 14

  • Depart from Bournemouth – 3.11pm
  • South of Bournemouth – 3.13pm
  • Nettlestone Point – 3.18pm
  • South of Brighton – 3.25pm
  • North East of Lewes – 3.28pm
  • North West of Wilmington – 3.29pm
  • Eastbourne Display – 3.30pm
  • Oversea – 3.54pm
  • Arrival at Bournemouth – 4.18pm

Friday, August 15

  • Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm
  • South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm
  • Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm
  • South of Brighton – 4.25pm
  • North East of Lewes – 4.28pm
  • North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm
  • Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm
  • Oversea – 4.54pm
  • Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm

Saturday, 16 August

  • Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm
  • South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm
  • Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm
  • South of Brighton – 4.25pm
  • North East of Lewes – 4.28pm
  • North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm
  • Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm
  • Oversea – 4.54pm
  • Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm

Sunday, August 17

  • Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm
  • South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm
  • Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm
  • South of Brighton – 4.25pm
  • North East of Lewes – 4.28pm
  • North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm
  • Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm
  • Oversea – 4.54pm
  • Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm

Eastbourne Airshow is one of Europe’s biggest free seafront airshow, regularly attracting huge crowds and aircraft enthusiasts from all over the UK. To find out more, and see the full schedule, visit: https://www.visiteastbourne.com/airshow

