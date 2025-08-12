Red Arrows set to fly over Sussex for Eastbourne Air Show - all you need to know
The Red Arrows are set to take to the skies over Sussex later this week for the Eastbourne Airshow (August 14 – 17) – here’s everything you need to know about where they’ll be and when.
The RAF’s iconic stunt team, based in Bournemouth, will fly past different parts of Sussex at different points in the day across the three day airshow, meaning residents will have plenty of opportunities to catch them mid-flight.
Thursday, August 14
- Depart from Bournemouth – 3.11pm
- South of Bournemouth – 3.13pm
- Nettlestone Point – 3.18pm
- South of Brighton – 3.25pm
- North East of Lewes – 3.28pm
- North West of Wilmington – 3.29pm
- Eastbourne Display – 3.30pm
- Oversea – 3.54pm
- Arrival at Bournemouth – 4.18pm
Friday, August 15
- Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm
- South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm
- Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm
- South of Brighton – 4.25pm
- North East of Lewes – 4.28pm
- North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm
- Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm
- Oversea – 4.54pm
- Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm
Saturday, 16 August
- Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm
- South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm
- Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm
- South of Brighton – 4.25pm
- North East of Lewes – 4.28pm
- North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm
- Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm
- Oversea – 4.54pm
- Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm
Sunday, August 17
- Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm
- South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm
- Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm
- South of Brighton – 4.25pm
- North East of Lewes – 4.28pm
- North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm
- Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm
- Oversea – 4.54pm
- Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm
Eastbourne Airshow is one of Europe’s biggest free seafront airshow, regularly attracting huge crowds and aircraft enthusiasts from all over the UK. To find out more, and see the full schedule, visit: https://www.visiteastbourne.com/airshow