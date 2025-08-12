Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

The Red Arrows are set to take to the skies over Sussex later this week for the Eastbourne Airshow (August 14 – 17) – here’s everything you need to know about where they’ll be and when.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RAF’s iconic stunt team, based in Bournemouth, will fly past different parts of Sussex at different points in the day across the three day airshow, meaning residents will have plenty of opportunities to catch them mid-flight.

Thursday, August 14

Depart from Bournemouth – 3.11pm

South of Bournemouth – 3.13pm

Nettlestone Point – 3.18pm

South of Brighton – 3.25pm

North East of Lewes – 3.28pm

North West of Wilmington – 3.29pm

Eastbourne Display – 3.30pm

Oversea – 3.54pm

Arrival at Bournemouth – 4.18pm

Friday, August 15

Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm

South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm

Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm

South of Brighton – 4.25pm

North East of Lewes – 4.28pm

North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm

Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm

Oversea – 4.54pm

Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm

Saturday, 16 August

Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm

South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm

Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm

South of Brighton – 4.25pm

North East of Lewes – 4.28pm

North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm

Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm

Oversea – 4.54pm

Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm

Sunday, August 17

Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm

South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm

Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm

South of Brighton – 4.25pm

North East of Lewes – 4.28pm

North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm

Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm

Oversea – 4.54pm

Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm

Eastbourne Airshow is one of Europe’s biggest free seafront airshow, regularly attracting huge crowds and aircraft enthusiasts from all over the UK. To find out more, and see the full schedule, visit: https://www.visiteastbourne.com/airshow