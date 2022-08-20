Red Arrows: Where and when to see them over Sussex on Saturday, August 20
The Red Arrows will be over Sussex today for Airbourne in Eastbourne and here’s when and where you can see them.
Saturday August 20:
The display starts in Southend-on-Sea at 1.36pm and enters Sussex ten minutes later, where the red arrows will be seen in Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings.
1.47pm – Crowborough
Most Popular
1.48pm – Lewes
1.49pm – Alfriston
1.50pm – Eastbourne (display)
Then they head off back to Southend.
The Eastbourne International Airshow Display takes place at 4.30pm, with a Wadhurt Flypast at 5.03pm.
Timing and route may change due to weather or other requirements.
Read More
Read MoreSussex travel report: Rail workers are on strike again with major disruption; A2...
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.