Saturday August 20:

The display starts in Southend-on-Sea at 1.36pm and enters Sussex ten minutes later, where the red arrows will be seen in Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings.

1.47pm – Crowborough

Red Arrows: Where and when to see them over Sussex (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

1.48pm – Lewes

1.49pm – Alfriston

1.50pm – Eastbourne (display)

Then they head off back to Southend.

The Eastbourne International Airshow Display takes place at 4.30pm, with a Wadhurt Flypast at 5.03pm.

Timing and route may change due to weather or other requirements.