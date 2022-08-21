Red Arrows: Where and when to see them over Sussex on Sunday, August 21
The Red Arrows will be over Sussex today for Airbourne in Eastbourne and here’s when and where you can see them.
Sunday, August 21
The display starts in Southend-on-Sea at 1.36pm and enters Sussex 11 minutes later, where the red arrows will be seen in Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings.
1.47pm – Crowborough
Most Popular
1.48pm – Lewes
1.49pm – Alfriston
1.50pm – Eastbourne (display)
Then they head off back to Southend.
Timing and route may change due to weather or other requirements.
Read More
Read MoreSussex travel report: Rail workers are on strike again with major disruption; A2...