Red Arrows: Where and when to see them over Sussex on Sunday, August 21

The Red Arrows will be over Sussex today for Airbourne in Eastbourne and here’s when and where you can see them.

By India Wentworth and Sam Morton
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 9:44 am

Sunday, August 21

The display starts in Southend-on-Sea at 1.36pm and enters Sussex 11 minutes later, where the red arrows will be seen in Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings.

1.47pm – Crowborough

Red Arrows: Where and when to see them over Sussex (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

1.48pm – Lewes

1.49pm – Alfriston

1.50pm – Eastbourne (display)

Then they head off back to Southend.

Timing and route may change due to weather or other requirements.

