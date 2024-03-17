Red noses at the ready - Battle care home raises funds for Comic Relief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at the home donned their aprons and red noses and got stuck in to help raise funds for this very important cause. People from the local community and family members came along to support the event by enjoying a slice of naughty but nice cake baked by and donated by staff and the homes hospitality team.

Comic Relief spends the money raised by Red Nose Day to help people living tough lives across the UK and internationally. Since its launch in 1988, Red Nose Day has become a British institution when people across the country get together to raise money at their home, school and work, accompanied by an exciting night of TV on the BBC, full of comedy and entertainment to inspire the nation to give generously.

Sharon Ward, Home Services Advisor at Hazel Lodge Care Home, said: “Taking part in Red Nose Day has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause. We’re very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”Hazel Lodge raised over £90 on the day, which will be donated to Comic Relief.

Activities Coordinator Sonia and resident Jan raising money for Comic Relief

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.